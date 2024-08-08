5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52708 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,375. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (64) AU (27) XF (40) VF (7) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (8) MS63 (23) MS62 (21) MS61 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (3) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF40 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) DETAILS (6) CAMEO (3) Service NGC (43) PCGS (11) ННР (5) RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (14)

Auctiones (1)

AURORA (16)

Baldwin's (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Dorotheum (1)

Empire (5)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Heritage (12)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

Höhn (1)

Imperial Coin (3)

Katz (2)

Künker (9)

Leu (1)

Marciniak (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

MS67 (2)

Münzenonline (2)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (2)

NIKO (5)

Numisbalt (9)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rare Coins (27)

RedSquare (2)

RND (2)

Roma Numismatics (2)

Russian Heritage (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (2)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

UBS (3)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (2)

WCN (5)

Знак (1)