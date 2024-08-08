Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 6,200,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (152)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52708 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,375. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
10146 $
Price in auction currency 875000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - January 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Leu - December 14, 2023
Seller Leu
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Varesi - November 9, 2022
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

