Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 6,200,007
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (152)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52708 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,375. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (14)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (16)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Empire (5)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (12)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (9)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- MS67 (2)
- Münzenonline (2)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (5)
- Numisbalt (9)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Rare Coins (27)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- UBS (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (2)
- WCN (5)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
10146 $
Price in auction currency 875000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
868 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date January 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Varesi
Date November 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search