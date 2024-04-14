Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,260,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
