Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,260,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Universum Coins GmbH auction for EUR 280. Bidding took place April 27, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (8)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

