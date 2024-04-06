3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Сondition UNC (30) AU (10) XF (9) VF (4) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (5) MS64 (9) MS63 (5) MS62 (4) MS61 (2) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) XF40 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (9) BN (14) Service NGC (13) PCGS (6) ННР (3) RNGA (1)

