Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,773,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS66 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS62 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS63 RB
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction AURORA - April 28, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Künker - March 19, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Alexander - February 12, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia 3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

