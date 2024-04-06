Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,773,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (56)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 232 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 85,000. Bidding took place April 6, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 85000 RUB
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS62 RB ННР
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 RB RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS63 RB
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 28, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date March 19, 2020
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 12, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
