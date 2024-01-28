Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,525,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1331 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
586 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
