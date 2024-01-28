Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,525,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1331 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
586 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 67500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Nomisma - January 28, 2024
Seller Nomisma
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 22, 2020
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 30, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date September 30, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition MS65 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Empire - February 13, 2016
Seller Empire
Date February 13, 2016
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Empire - September 26, 2015
Seller Empire
Date September 26, 2015
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Heritage - September 11, 2012
Seller Heritage
Date September 11, 2012
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1880 СПБ at auction Künker - January 27, 2010
Seller Künker
Date January 27, 2010
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1880 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search