Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (144)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 202 EUR
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction MS67 - January 5, 2024
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction
Russia Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

