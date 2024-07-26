Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
413 $
Price in auction currency 380 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date January 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
