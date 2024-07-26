Poltina 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 174 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 8,000. Bidding took place September 20, 2019.

