1 Kopek 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1332 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (13) AU (5) XF (10) VF (3) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) PF62 (1) DETAILS (1) RB (1) BN (5) Service NGC (5) CGC (1) RNGA (1) PCGS (1)

