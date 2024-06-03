Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,730,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1332 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (5)
- Klondike Auction (1)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 255 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search