Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,730,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1332 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (5)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
277 $
Price in auction currency 255 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
3 $
Price in auction currency 320 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Coins and Medals - October 8, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 9, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date December 9, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1880 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search