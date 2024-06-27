Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 22,605,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search