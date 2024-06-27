Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 22,605,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (200)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 155,000. Bidding took place November 30, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
809 $
Price in auction currency 72500 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS67 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
