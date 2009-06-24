Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 180,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
26000 $
Price in auction currency 26000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
28000 $
Price in auction currency 28000 USD
