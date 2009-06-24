1/4 Kopek 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition AU (3) Condition (slab) AU55 (2)