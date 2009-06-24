Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1880 СПБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1880 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1880 СПБ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 180,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1880 with mark СПБ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 522 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 28,000. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Künker (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
26000 $
Price in auction currency 26000 USD
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - April 26, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 26, 2014
Condition AU55
Selling price
28000 $
Price in auction currency 28000 USD
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1880 СПБ at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

