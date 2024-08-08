3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

