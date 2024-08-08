Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,007

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (92)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 440,000. Bidding took place December 12, 2008.

Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
2472 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
5663 $
Price in auction currency 5250 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction RedSquare - April 21, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Varesi - September 20, 2023
Seller Varesi
Date September 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Künker - September 27, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Niemczyk - September 24, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 24, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Numimarket - November 30, 2020
Seller Numimarket
Date November 30, 2020
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
