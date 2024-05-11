Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,740,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1880 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22229 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (7)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (6)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (9)
- Katz (7)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisor (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Stack's (1)
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3103 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1880 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
