Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,740,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (60)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1880 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22229 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place January 14, 2023.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3103 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 12500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Stack's - January 15, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date January 15, 2023
Condition PF66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Niemczyk - March 18, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 18, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - February 19, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date February 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - October 21, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - October 21, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 21, 2021
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - September 8, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 8, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Russia 10 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1880 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

