Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (64) AU (84) XF (89) VF (27) No grade (29) Condition (slab) MS64 (7) MS63 (8) MS62 (9) MS61 (9) MS60 (5) AU58 (11) AU55 (3) AU53 (5) AU50 (9) XF45 (10) XF40 (6) VF35 (4) VF30 (1) VF20 (2) PF63 (2) PF61 (1) DETAILS (15) CAMEO (1) ULTRA CAMEO (1) Service NGC (34) PCGS (5) ННР (4) RNGA (8)

