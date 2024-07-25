Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 521,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (303)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 35550 RUB
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Bolaffi - June 10, 2024
Seller Bolaffi
Date June 10, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 9, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 8, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

