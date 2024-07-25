Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 521,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (303)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 890 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 19,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
403 $
Price in auction currency 35550 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 9, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
