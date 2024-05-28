Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 72,008
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1880
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the RND auction for RUB 285,000. Bidding took place February 18, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
619 $
Price in auction currency 55248 RUB
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 321 EUR
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
