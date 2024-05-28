Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 72,008

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1880
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (194)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the RND auction for RUB 285,000. Bidding took place February 18, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (30)
  • AURORA (8)
  • Baldwin's (2)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (4)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (12)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Grün (2)
  • Heritage (7)
  • Imperial Coin (16)
  • Katz (8)
  • Künker (15)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (15)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • SINCONA (13)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (4)
  • Westfälische (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
619 $
Price in auction currency 55248 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
348 $
Price in auction currency 321 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1880 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1880 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search