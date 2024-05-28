25 Kopeks 1880 СПБ НФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1880 with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 222 sold at the RND auction for RUB 285,000. Bidding took place February 18, 2018.

Сondition PROOF (5) UNC (70) AU (58) XF (46) VF (7) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS64 (5) MS63 (13) MS62 (10) MS61 (5) MS60 (2) AU58 (20) AU55 (8) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (4) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (4) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (29) RNGA (6) PCGS (4) ННР (6) ANACS (1)

