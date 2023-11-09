Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1874 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the RND auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 24, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - August 12, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date August 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS64 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1874 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

