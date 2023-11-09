Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1874 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 170 sold at the RND auction for RUB 80,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (2)
- Coins.ee (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (4)
- MUNZE (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (6)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
716 $
Price in auction currency 65000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 24, 2021
Condition MS65
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1874 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search