Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1874

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ
5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ
Average price 1800 $
Sales
1 376
Obverse 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI
Reverse 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI
3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI
Average price 3100 $
Sales
1 261

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ
Reverse Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ
Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ
Average price 1000 $
Sales
0 78
Obverse Poltina 1874 СПБ HI
Reverse Poltina 1874 СПБ HI
Poltina 1874 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller
Average price 1600 $
Sales
0 29
Obverse Poltina 1874 СПБ HI
Reverse Poltina 1874 СПБ HI
Poltina 1874 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 11
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ
25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ
Average price 1100 $
Sales
0 24
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI
20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI
Average price 75 $
Sales
1 169
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 110 $
Sales
1 53
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 40 $
Sales
0 30
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
5 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 160 $
Sales
1 48

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ
5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 137
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ
Average price 130 $
Sales
0 39
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ
Average price 310 $
Sales
1 78
Obverse 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ
1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ
Average price 45 $
Sales
1 33
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ
1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ
Average price 90 $
Sales
0 46
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ
1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ
Average price 230 $
Sales
0 18
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search