15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1874 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

