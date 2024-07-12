Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,960,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1874 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 2, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1874 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

