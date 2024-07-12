Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,960,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (53)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1874 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 355 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place March 27, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
72 $
Price in auction currency 66 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VG8
Selling price
******
