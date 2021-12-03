Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 32,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1874 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - December 3, 2021
Seller Знак
Date December 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
1003 $
Price in auction currency 75018 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 10, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
1151 $
Price in auction currency 79071 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - December 18, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Niemczyk - October 26, 2018
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 18, 2018
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 18, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date April 18, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - November 8, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - June 3, 2017
Seller Empire
Date June 3, 2017
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 22, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - June 24, 2011
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Künker - March 18, 2011
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

