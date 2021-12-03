Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 32,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (24)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1874 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (2)
- Baldwin's (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Künker (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
1003 $
Price in auction currency 75018 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 10, 2020
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
1151 $
Price in auction currency 79071 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 18, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date December 8, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 26, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 22, 2013
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS62 PL
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2011
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
