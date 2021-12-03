25 Kopeks 1874 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1874 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 857 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,250. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition UNC (12) AU (6) XF (4) VF (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU53 (1) XF45 (1) PL (1) Service ННР (2) NGC (3)

