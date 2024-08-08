Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 270,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (261)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1874 with mark СПБ HI. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54365 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2783 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2399 $
Price in auction currency 2211 EUR
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction BAC - February 20, 2024
Seller BAC
Date February 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Via - December 18, 2023
Seller Via
Date December 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Spink - September 28, 2023
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction Goldberg - June 21, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI at auction BAC - August 27, 2024
Seller BAC
Date August 27, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

