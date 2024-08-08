3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1874 with mark СПБ HI. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54365 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.

Сondition UNC (96) AU (62) XF (91) VF (4) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (4) MS63 (18) MS62 (32) MS61 (17) MS60 (7) AU58 (16) AU55 (7) AU50 (3) DETAILS (7) Service NGC (47) RNGA (4) ННР (3) PCGS (24) ICG (1) Other filters Coins from collections (1)

