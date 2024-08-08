Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1874 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 270,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (261)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1874 with mark СПБ HI. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 54365 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 9,500. Bidding took place January 13, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2783 $
Price in auction currency 240000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Spink
Date September 28, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
