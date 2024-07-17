Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 12,878,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (21)
- AURORA (6)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Empire (7)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Haljak coin auction (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (16)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (26)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (3)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (5)
- Russiancoin (7)
- SINCONA (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
- WAG (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search