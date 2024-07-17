Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 12,878,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 829 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,200. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 62 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - July 6, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date July 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 12, 2023
Seller Katz
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

