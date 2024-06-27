Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 684,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1874 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5357 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
513 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

