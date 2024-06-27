Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1874 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5357 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (12) AU (27) XF (24) VF (9) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) MS62 (2) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (4) AU53 (8) XF45 (1) VF35 (2) VF30 (2) VF20 (1) F15 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (3) PL (1) Service NGC (8) PCGS (4) ННР (1) RNGA (2)

