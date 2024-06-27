Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1874 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 684,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1874 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5357 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2010.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
766 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU53 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
