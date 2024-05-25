Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,551,250
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (10)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (10)
- RedSquare (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (9)
- SINCONA (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1520 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search