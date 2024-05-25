Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,551,250

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (78)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1520 $
Price in auction currency 1400 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
2 $
Price in auction currency 150 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - December 29, 2023
Seller WDA - MiM
Date December 29, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU50 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

