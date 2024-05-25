2 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 129 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 150,000. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (16) AU (26) XF (17) VF (2) F (1) No grade (13) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (3) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (8) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) PF64 (2) RB (6) BN (15) Service NGC (13) PCGS (3) RNGA (2) NNC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (5)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

COINSNET (2)

Denga1700 (1)

Empire (2)

Goldberg (2)

Haljak coin auction (1)

Heritage (2)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (10)

Katz (9)

Künker (1)

Marciniak (1)

MS67 (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (6)

Rare Coins (10)

RedSquare (2)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (9)

SINCONA (2)

WDA - MiM (1)