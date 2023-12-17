3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 76,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

