Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,419,167
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 76,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
