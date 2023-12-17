Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,419,167

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 76,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
44 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 26, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 6, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 6, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS65 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1874 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1874 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search