Poltina 1874 СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1874 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,150. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (10) XF (10) VF (4) VG (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) PF66 (1) Service RNGA (2) NGC (3)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (5)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (3)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (4)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (1)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (3)

Stack's (1)