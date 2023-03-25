Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1874 СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is smaller

Obverse Poltina 1874 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1874 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1874 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,150. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.

Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1359 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Empire - May 12, 2022
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Haljak coin auction - October 17, 2020
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Rauch - December 13, 2019
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Haljak coin auction - October 19, 2019
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 19, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - November 8, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date November 8, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2017
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 10, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - June 20, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date June 20, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - April 25, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - January 31, 2017
Seller AURORA
Date January 31, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - January 9, 2017
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - October 24, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

