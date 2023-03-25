Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1874 СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is smaller
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (29) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1874 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 21,150. Bidding took place January 8, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
1359 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date May 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
509 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VG
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date December 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition VF35 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2017
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 10, 2017
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 9, 2017
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
