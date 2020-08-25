Poltina 1874 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1874 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the RND auction for RUB 780,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (4) XF (4) Condition (slab) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (1)