Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1874 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is bigger

Obverse Poltina 1874 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1874 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 16,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1874 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the RND auction for RUB 780,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
2253 $
Price in auction currency 168475 RUB
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - February 6, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 6, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction RND - December 2, 2017
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
2039 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction RND - February 25, 2017
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Haljak coin auction - October 18, 2014
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - March 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Poltina 1874 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1874 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search