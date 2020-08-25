Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1874 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is bigger
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 16,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1874 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 169 sold at the RND auction for RUB 780,000. Bidding took place February 25, 2017.
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
2253 $
Price in auction currency 168475 RUB
Seller RND
Date December 2, 2017
Condition XF
Selling price
2039 $
Price in auction currency 120000 RUB
Seller RND
Date February 25, 2017
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Haljak coin auction
Date October 18, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 28, 2014
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
