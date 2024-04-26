Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 512 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 700. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
