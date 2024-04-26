Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 512 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 700. Bidding took place June 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (5)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (1)
  • Rare Coins (22)
  • RedSquare (4)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
26 $
Price in auction currency 2400 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Empire - March 28, 2024
Seller Empire
Date March 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 3, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1874 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/2 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Category
Year
Search