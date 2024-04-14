Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,520,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1874 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62340 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 400. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- AURORA (3)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (6)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (2)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 7, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1874 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search