10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1874 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62340 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 400. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (5) XF (5) VF (4) F (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS63 (1) MS62 (1) MS60 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) F15 (1) Service RNGA (3) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

AURORA (3)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (2)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (6)

Monnaies d'Antan (1)

MS67 (1)

MUNZE (1)

Rare Coins (2)

RedSquare (1)

RND (2)

Russian Heritage (4)

Russiancoin (1)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (1)