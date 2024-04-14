Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,520,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1874 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 62340 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 400. Bidding took place November 10, 2016.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
22 $
Price in auction currency 21 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1650 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF20 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - May 26, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 26, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RedSquare - December 30, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 30, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MUNZE - September 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date September 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - August 12, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date August 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF25 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - November 7, 2018
Seller MS67
Date November 7, 2018
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1874 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

