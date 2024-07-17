Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,012,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1874 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search