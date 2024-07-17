Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,012,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (33)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 35 GBP
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search