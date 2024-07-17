1 Kopek 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 646 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 10,000. Bidding took place April 23, 2016.

