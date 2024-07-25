Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,850,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1874 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8250 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10200 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Stare Monety - March 15, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Russiancoin - October 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

