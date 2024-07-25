20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1874 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (73) AU (42) XF (24) VF (13) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (7) MS63 (18) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (6) AU55 (9) AU53 (2) AU50 (4) XF45 (9) XF40 (5) VF35 (4) DETAILS (2) PL (1) Service ННР (9) NGC (17) RNGA (2) PCGS (3)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (36)

AURORA (19)

Cayón (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (2)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (2)

Empire (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Haljak coin auction (5)

Heritage (4)

Imperial Coin (26)

Katz (12)

Künker (1)

MS67 (2)

MUNZE (5)

New York Sale (2)

Niemczyk (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (3)

Numisor (1)

OLNZ (1)

Rare Coins (16)

RedSquare (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (12)

SINCONA (3)

Stare Monety (1)

WAG (1)

Westfälische (1)

Знак (1)