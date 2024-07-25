Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1874 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,850,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (169)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1874 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 777 sold at the AB Philea & Myntkompaniet auction for EUR 2,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 8250 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 10200 RUB
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
