Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 340,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 650. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7200 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction MS67 - November 29, 2022
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 6, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 6, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 22, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 22, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Знак - November 18, 2016
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Знак - November 18, 2016
Seller Знак
Date November 18, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Heritage - October 3, 2013
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Heritage - October 3, 2013
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2013
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ at auction Heritage Eur - May 18, 2013
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 18, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1874 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1/4 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search