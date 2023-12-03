Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 650. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
79 $
Price in auction currency 7200 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller MS67
Date November 29, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS64
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date October 3, 2013
Condition MS64 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
