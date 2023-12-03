1/4 Kopek 1874 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1874 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 162 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 650. Bidding took place December 7, 2019.

Сondition UNC (9) AU (4) XF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) MS60 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) BN (4) Service ННР (1) NGC (3) PCGS (1)