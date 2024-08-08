Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 4,800,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1874
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (376)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1874 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (37)
- Auction World (1)
- AURORA (27)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (5)
- Coins.ee (3)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Empire (14)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (8)
- Grün (3)
- Heritage (31)
- Heritage Eur (3)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (2)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (5)
- Holmasto (1)
- ICE (1)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Janas (1)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (32)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Leu (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- MS67 (3)
- Münzenonline (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (5)
- Nihon (1)
- NIKO (5)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Nomisma (1)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numisbalt (16)
- Numphil (1)
- OLNZ (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (34)
- Raritan Stamps (1)
- Rauch (8)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (2)
- RND (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (11)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Sonntag (3)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (8)
- Teutoburger (8)
- UBS (9)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VL Nummus (3)
- WCN (5)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1416 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 18
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1874 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search