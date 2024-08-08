Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 4,800,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (376)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1874 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 723 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 500,000. Bidding took place March 30, 2024.

Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
Seller Sonntag
Date July 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
806 $
Price in auction currency 750 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1416 $
Price in auction currency 125000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - February 23, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date February 23, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1874 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
