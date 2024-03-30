Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1863 "750 silver" with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 43,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • RND (2)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Знак (2)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - October 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction MS67 - June 28, 2023
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 43000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 14, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - November 2, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - January 3, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction MUNZE - July 15, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date July 15, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

