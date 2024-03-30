Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1863 СПБ АБ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,02 g
- Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1863 "750 silver" with mark СПБ АБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 43,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (5)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (2)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- RND (2)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Знак (2)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
59 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date June 28, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
504 $
Price in auction currency 43000 RUB
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 14, 2022
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 2, 2021
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date January 3, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1863 "750 silver", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search