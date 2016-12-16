Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ "Type 1859-1860". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Without mintmasters mark

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ "Type 1859-1860" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ "Type 1859-1860" Without mintmasters mark - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (11) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Adolph Hess Nachfolger (1)
  • Alexander (3)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Künker (2)
  • MS67 (1)
  • RND (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ at auction MS67 - May 17, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
18636 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ at auction AURORA - November 25, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
5267 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 1, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ at auction RND - November 29, 2015
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ at auction Alexander - March 27, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ at auction Künker - October 11, 2013
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ at auction Künker - March 9, 2009
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ at auction Adolph Hess Nachfolger - March 9, 1913
Ex. Tolstoi collection
Seller Adolph Hess Nachfolger
Date March 9, 1913
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

