5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ "Type 1859-1860". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Without mintmasters mark
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.
Seller MS67
Date May 17, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
18636 $
Price in auction currency 1500000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
5267 $
Price in auction currency 400000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date June 1, 2018
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date November 29, 2015
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 27, 2015
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 11, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
