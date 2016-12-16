5 Kopeks 1859 СПБ "Type 1859-1860". Without mintmasters mark (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ. Without mintmasters mark. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 45 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 1,500,000. Bidding took place May 17, 2023.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (4) XF (3) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (1) XF45 (2) Service NGC (5) Other filters Coins from collections (1)