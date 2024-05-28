Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 1,02 g
  • Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 190,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1865
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1865 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2023.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction RND - October 27, 2023
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Знак - December 2, 2022
Seller Знак
Date December 2, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction AURORA - November 17, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
