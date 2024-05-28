5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1865 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2023.

