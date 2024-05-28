Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1865 СПБ НФ "750 silver" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 1,02 g
- Pure silver (0,0246 oz) 0,765 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 190,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1865
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (94)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1865 "750 silver" with mark СПБ НФ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 754 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 280,000. Bidding took place October 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
324 $
Price in auction currency 29000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 15 EUR
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition MS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
******
