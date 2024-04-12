Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 0,9 g
- Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1875 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 162 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1875 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
