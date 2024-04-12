Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 0,9 g
  • Pure silver (0,0145 oz) 0,45 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (102)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1875 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7750 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 162 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS65 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1875 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

