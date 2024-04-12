5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1875 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 278 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place June 4, 2016.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (65) AU (10) XF (11) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS66 (6) MS65 (11) MS64 (7) MS63 (13) MS62 (8) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (1) PF63 (5) DETAILS (1) PL (8) Service NGC (32) RNGA (5) ННР (3) PCGS (2)

