Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Coins of Russia 1875

Golden coins

Obverse 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ
Reverse 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ
5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ
Average price 2100 $
Sales
0 63
Obverse 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI
Reverse 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI
3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI
Average price 2500 $
Sales
0 213

Silver coins

Obverse Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ
Reverse Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ
Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ
Average price 880 $
Sales
1 257
Obverse Poltina 1875 СПБ HI
Reverse Poltina 1875 СПБ HI
Poltina 1875 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller
Average price
Sales
0 2
Obverse Poltina 1875 СПБ HI
Reverse Poltina 1875 СПБ HI
Poltina 1875 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger
Average price 820 $
Sales
1 32
Obverse 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ
Reverse 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ
25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ
Average price 800 $
Sales
1 40
Obverse 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI
Reverse 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI
20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI
Average price 150 $
Sales
1 135
Obverse 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 160 $
Sales
1 36
Obverse 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 80 $
Sales
0 50
Obverse 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
5 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI Silver 500 samples (bilon)
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 102

Copper coins

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ
Reverse 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ
5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ
Average price 100 $
Sales
1 135
Obverse 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ
Reverse 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ
3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ
Average price 190 $
Sales
0 20
Obverse 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ
Reverse 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ
2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ
Average price 55 $
Sales
0 67
Obverse 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ
Reverse 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ
1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ
Average price 140 $
Sales
0 44
Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1875 ЕМ
Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1875 ЕМ
1/2 Kopek 1875 ЕМ
Average price 1500 $
Sales
0 1
Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ
Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ
1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ
Average price 110 $
Sales
1 42
