Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 3,93 g
- Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
- Diameter 19,7 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 100,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Roubles
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1875 with mark СПБ HI. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,800. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2351 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Roubles 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
