Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 3,93 g
  • Pure gold (0,1159 oz) 3,6038 g
  • Diameter 19,7 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 100,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Roubles
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (213)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Roubles 1875 with mark СПБ HI. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30241 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,800. Bidding took place January 14, 2014.

Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - August 1, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 1, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
3000 $
Price in auction currency 3000 USD
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
2351 $
Price in auction currency 9500 PLN
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Holmasto - March 9, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date March 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Katz - November 24, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 24, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Solidus Numismatik - November 21, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date November 21, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition MS62 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction RedSquare - August 6, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 6, 2023
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia 3 Roubles 1875 СПБ HI at auction Morton & Eden - July 20, 2023
Seller Morton & Eden
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Roubles 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1875 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 3 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
