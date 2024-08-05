Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 3,6 g
- Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
- Diameter 22,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,545,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1875 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
