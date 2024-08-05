Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 3,6 g
  • Pure silver (0,0579 oz) 1,8 g
  • Diameter 22,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,545,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1875 with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 450 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 40,000. Bidding took place June 5, 2021.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Via - August 5, 2024
Seller Via
Date August 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 42000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Numismática Leilões - May 28, 2024
Seller Numismática Leilões
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Stack's - April 22, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Denga1700 - April 21, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date April 21, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 29, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Via - February 26, 2024
Seller Via
Date February 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Coins.ee - June 4, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

