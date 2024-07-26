Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,38 g
- Diameter 32,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,623,900
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
