Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,38 g
  • Diameter 32,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,623,900

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (135)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (12)
  • Aurea (1)
  • AURORA (3)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Coins.ee (7)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Denga1700 (6)
  • Empire (7)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (10)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (4)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Nihon (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (24)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • SINCONA (5)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
331 $
Price in auction currency 305 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1875 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search