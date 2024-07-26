5 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 152 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 350,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (30) AU (31) XF (41) VF (9) VG (1) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS65 (4) MS64 (7) MS63 (6) MS62 (10) AU58 (6) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (3) XF45 (8) XF40 (1) VF30 (1) VG8 (1) DETAILS (3) RB (7) BN (25) Service PCGS (8) NGC (24) RNGA (3) ННР (1)

