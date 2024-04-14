Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 0,82 g
- Diameter 13,2 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/4 Kopek
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
