Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 0,82 g
  • Diameter 13,2 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/4 Kopek
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/4 Kopek 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 844 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 3, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date December 3, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS ННР
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - July 16, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date July 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 1, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 30, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 30, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 5, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 5, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 27, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 27, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 22, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 22, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - March 28, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - February 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - February 4, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 4, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1/4 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kopek 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

