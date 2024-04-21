Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: H.D. Rauch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 9,83 g
  • Diameter 28,4 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,595,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 59,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 21, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction WAG - January 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date January 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 30, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 BN
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - February 28, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - August 1, 2020
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 21, 2019
Seller SINCONA
Date October 21, 2019
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Rauch - April 22, 2013
Seller Rauch
Date April 22, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

