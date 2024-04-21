Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 9,83 g
- Diameter 28,4 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,595,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 48 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 59,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
78 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition MS61 BN
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 30, 2021
Condition MS64 BN
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date August 1, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
