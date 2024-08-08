Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 4,000,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (63)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1875 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • ARTMAXIMUM (1)
  • AURORA (12)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (5)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Hong Kong (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (8)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • UBS (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2551 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction CNG - February 7, 2024
Seller CNG
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - June 1, 2023
Seller Empire
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - January 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - October 27, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - July 21, 2022
Seller Empire
Date July 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - April 8, 2022
Seller Знак
Date April 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - April 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - March 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date March 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - March 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - September 23, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ at auction OLNZ - February 17, 2021
Seller OLNZ
Date February 17, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1875 All Russian coins Russian gold coins Russian coins 5 Roubles Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search