Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1875 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 4,000,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (63)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1875 with mark СПБ НІ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 606 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 8,250. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
2551 $
Price in auction currency 220000 RUB
Seller CNG
Date February 7, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
1200 $
Price in auction currency 1200 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 6, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
