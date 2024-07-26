Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 1,8 g
- Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
- Diameter 17,6 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,590,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1875 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1875 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
