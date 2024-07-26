Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 1,8 g
  • Pure silver (0,0289 oz) 0,9 g
  • Diameter 17,6 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,590,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (50)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1875 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Empire (1)
  • GGN (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (9)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (10)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 4400 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - March 23, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 23, 2023
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1875 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1875 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 10 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search