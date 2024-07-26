10 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1875 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 130 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place November 3, 2021.

Сondition UNC (15) AU (21) XF (3) VF (3) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS65 (3) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS60 (1) AU55 (7) Service NGC (4) ННР (4)

