Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1875 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 780,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Rare Coins (11)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
8766 $
Price in auction currency 780000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - March 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - November 10, 2021
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 11, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS64 PL
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - February 23, 2019
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Russian Heritage - December 15, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

