25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1875 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 780,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (11) UNC (6) AU (5) XF (12) VF (3) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) XF40 (2) PF63 (10) PL (1) Service RNGA (2) NGC (10)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (1)

Baldwin's (1)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (3)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (2)

New York Sale (1)

Numimarket (2)

Rare Coins (11)

Rauch (1)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (3)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

SINCONA (2)

Знак (1)