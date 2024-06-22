Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1875 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1875 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 105 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 780,000. Bidding took place June 22, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Empire (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (2)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Rare Coins (11)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (4)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
8766 $
Price in auction currency 780000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
536 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 9, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 10, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 11, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 23, 2019
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 15, 2018
Condition MS61 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search