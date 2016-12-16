Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1875 СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is smaller

Obverse Poltina 1875 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1875 СПБ HI The eagle is smaller - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1875 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - December 16, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date December 16, 2016
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - April 7, 2006
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Alexander - April 7, 2006
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2006
Condition XF45
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1875 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins Poltina Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search