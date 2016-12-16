Poltina 1875 СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1875 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is smaller. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 81 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2006.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU53 (1) XF45 (1)