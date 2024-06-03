Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,56 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10,451,250
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
