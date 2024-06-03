2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (8) AU (12) XF (13) VF (2) No grade (29) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (5) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) PF64 (2) RB (4) BN (5) Service PCGS (4) NGC (8) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (4)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Denga1700 (6)

Empire (2)

Goldberg (1)

Heritage (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (8)

Künker (2)

MS67 (1)

NIKO (3)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (21)

SINCONA (1)