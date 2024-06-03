Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,56 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10,451,250

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1329 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place January 27, 2010.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 4000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 2, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date March 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 26, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 26, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

