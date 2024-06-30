Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991

Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 687,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1875 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5740 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.

Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2680 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3399 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction OLNZ - February 7, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date February 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction VL Nummus - September 17, 2023
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Katz - May 27, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Rare Coins - May 13, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction AURORA - April 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Karamitsos - March 19, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Russia Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ at auction Знак - March 10, 2023
Seller Знак
Date March 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
