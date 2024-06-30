Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1875 СПБ НІ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 687,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (257)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1875 with mark СПБ НІ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5740 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 9,500. Bidding took place March 18, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
2680 $
Price in auction currency 2500 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
3399 $
Price in auction currency 300000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller VL Nummus
Date September 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date May 27, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date May 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date March 19, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
