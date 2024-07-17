1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

