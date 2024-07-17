Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,28 g
- Diameter 21,7 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,437,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
