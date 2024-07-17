Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,28 g
  • Diameter 21,7 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,437,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 178 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 41,000. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 25 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Heritage - May 18, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 18, 2023
Condition MS65 BN PCGS
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 336 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS64 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - March 25, 2021
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction VL Nummus - July 12, 2020
Seller VL Nummus
Date July 12, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

