1/2 Kopek 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,64 g
- Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 321,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1/2 Kopek
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
