Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1/2 Kopek 1875 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1/2 Kopek 1875 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1/2 Kopek 1875 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,64 g
  • Diameter 16,15 - 16,3 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 321,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1/2 Kopek
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1/2 Kopek 1875 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1452 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,400. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1/2 Kopek 1875 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Kopek 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

