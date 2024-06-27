Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,5)
- Weight 2,7 g
- Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
- Diameter 19,85 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 7,480,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1875 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 67,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
12
