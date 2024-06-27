Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,5)
  • Weight 2,7 g
  • Pure silver (0,0434 oz) 1,35 g
  • Diameter 19,85 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 7,480,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1875 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 67,500. Bidding took place October 30, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (2)
  • MS67 (5)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RND (3)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3300 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 13, 2021
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 13, 2021
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - March 10, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date March 10, 2021
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Russiancoin - January 28, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction MS67 - February 12, 2020
Seller MS67
Date February 12, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 15 Kopeks 1875 СПБ HI "Silver 500 samples (bilon)" at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1875 "Silver 500 samples (bilon)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1875 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 15 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search