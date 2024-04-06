Poltina 1875 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1875 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (4) AU (5) XF (1) VF (7) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) VF35 (2) PF65 (1) PF63 (5) PF61 (2) CAMEO (1) PL (2) Service RNGA (5) NGC (3) ННР (2) РНГА (1)

