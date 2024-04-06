Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1875 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The eagle is bigger
Photo by: RND
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1875
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1875 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (3)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RND (5)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
38057 $
Price in auction currency 34000 CHF
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
7599 $
Price in auction currency 675000 RUB
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU58 PL РНГА
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU58 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search