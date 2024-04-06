Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Poltina 1875 СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The eagle is bigger

Obverse Poltina 1875 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Poltina 1875 СПБ HI The eagle is bigger - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: RND

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 10,37 g
  • Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
  • Diameter 28,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Poltina
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1875 with mark СПБ HI. The eagle is bigger. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 452 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 34,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2023.

Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
38057 $
Price in auction currency 34000 CHF
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition PF63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
7599 $
Price in auction currency 675000 RUB
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Holmasto - December 17, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Знак - June 25, 2021
Seller Знак
Date June 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction AURORA - April 29, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date April 29, 2021
Condition AU58 PL РНГА
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction RND - April 25, 2020
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU58 PL RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition PF61 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction RND - June 25, 2019
Seller RND
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Katz - February 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2018
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia Poltina 1875 СПБ HI at auction Heritage - September 10, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition VF35 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Poltina 1875 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

