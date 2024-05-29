5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (2) XF (2) Condition (slab) DETAILS (3) Service NGC (4)