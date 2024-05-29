Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,001
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1860
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
20148 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CHF
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
13118 $
Price in auction currency 12001 EUR
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
