Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ "Type 1859-1860" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 20,001

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1860
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1860 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 763 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 40,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
20148 $
Price in auction currency 18000 CHF
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
13118 $
Price in auction currency 12001 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction Rauch - December 12, 2014
Seller Rauch
Date December 12, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1860 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 15, 2014
Seller SINCONA
Date October 15, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1860 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

